FLORENCE, S.C. – This was supposed to be D’asia Gregg’s week, doing all she could to help Gulf Coast Community College in the NJCAA women’s basketball tournament, starting Wednesday.
After the tournament was tentatively postponed until April 20 in Lubbock, Texas, Gregg finds herself on spring break facing a likely trip back to Florence.
“We’re going to resume practice when we get back from spring break,” Gregg said while still at GCCC, located in Panama City, Fla.
She was then asked what it would mean to actually play this tournament in light of the NCAA tournaments being canceled.
“I feel like sooner would be better,” said Gregg, whose team was the tournament runner-up in the Panhandle Conference. “We want to be competitive.”
Gregg, who starred at Wilson before playing her freshman season at Georgia Tech, has certainly been competitive for Florida Gulf Coast as a starter since January.
A first-team all-Panhandle Conference honoree, Gregg has averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds with a 77.5-percent success rate at the foul line and has been 46.7 percent from the field.
Gregg has committed to play next season at Florida State and was hoping to sign on her official visit. But because a halt has been placed on recruiting visits, that will have to wait.
Although the tournament has been postponed, Gregg said she is excited her team qualified for it. To illustrate the regular-season success Gulf Coast Community College has had, consider this:
The NJCAA ranked it No. 1 in 10 of its polls.
“That was really exciting for us,” Gregg said. “We felt like we put the work in, and we deserve to be there. We’ve been working as a team. We’ve been working hard since we got together to start this basketball season. There have been no days off, really. We just hope things continue to work in our favor.”
While in high school, Gregg also played a huge role, helping lead Wilson to back-to-back state runner-up finishes while earning all-Pee Dee honors.
As Gregg adjusted to the college style, she has not focused on just one asset of the game.
“I’ve worked on being in the paint more and on my guard-position abilities,” Gregg said. “As far as conditioning, we run every day. So, my overall game there has also improved. I’m more like a wing player, but we don’t have many post players, so I just play the position I have to play.”
Even if Gregg has played her final game at GCCC, she eagerly awaits her time to play for Florida State.
“The work here is like the work there, it never stops,” Gregg said. “You’ve got to continue to work. Although you have off days, you’ve just got to keep continuing to work.”
