FLORENCE, S.C. — Alex Caldwell wants a taste of March Madness, and he hopes he can obtain that while playing for North Carolina Central.
The former Wilson High School star who played his first two years at Southeast Missouri State said playing closer to home is one of the factors.
“That was one big factor, for sure, to get back closer to home and family,” said Caldwell, the 2018 Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. “My coach (Rick Ray) was let go. So that played a big part in the decision. So, while trying to get a school closer to home, I wanted to also get on a team that has a big chance at winning.”
The Eagles reached the previous three NCAA tournaments as MEAC tournament champions. They also won this year’s regular-season conference crown, but the conference tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Caldwell chose N.C. Central over Coastal Carolina, Winthrop, Hawaii and USC Upstate. Eagles coach LeVelle Moton was a big reason why.
“(Moton) has been talking to me. He’s a very understanding guy and very motivated guy,” Caldwell said. “He’s focused on winning more than anything. And he has a track record of winning. He produces results, and I want to help him produce even more results.”
Individually, Caldwell produced impressive results at Southeast Missouri State. As a freshman shooting guard, he played in 24 games (started five) while averaging 8.7 points. And as a sophomore point guard, he started 29 of the 31 games he played in while averaging 11.7 points and dishing out 95 assists.
“It was nothing new, but it was new to me when I got to college,” Caldwell recalled. “I realized I had to be smarter and quicker than anybody. I’m undersized, so I’m not that big guard. When I got to college, I was told I had to bring that intelligence and quickness to my game. Another goal was raising my energy level. You have to be one of the smartest and toughest guys on the court when you’re also one of the smallest.”
Caldwell credits his coach from Wilson, Derrick McQueen (a four-year starter at Wake Forest) for also helping him understand that.
“To be a coach’s player on the court, I have to use my IQ and do my best to be that coach’s player,” Caldwell said.
N.C. Central also wants Caldwell at point guard. And if that can happen closer to home, that’s even better.
“It’s a better opportunity for me to grow as a person, grow with my family and with the community of North Carolina and South Carolina,” Caldwell said. “I look at the Carolinas together.”
Caldwell also hopes he can win a championship ring, something that has eluded him thus far (he was part of Wilson’s 2018 SCHSL Class 4A state runner-up team).
“That’s always been one of my goals, to win something like a conference championship and then get to play in March Madness,” said Caldwell, a recreation major who hopes to one day coach basketball. “For me to even be in the first round on that stage, that’s a dream of mine. And I think that can be done at North Carolina Central.”
