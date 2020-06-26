LATTA, S.C. — After missing his junior season at USC-Aiken, former Latta star Eric McGirt made up for lost time.
He started all 20 games in left field and had seven doubles, 19 RBI and was 2-3 on stolen-base attempts with a .218 batting average. That included one game in which he had two hits, including a double, and finished with three RBI in a victory over No. 18 Georgia College.
“Mainly, the biggest improvement was not thinking, and just ‘see ball, hit ball,’” said McGirt, who played his first two years of college ball at USC-Sumter. He won a state title in 2015 with Latta. “I got older, and it progressed as I kept playing, really.”
McGirt’s hitting ability stood out. And that’s what he would say one of his biggest improvements is in.
“I would definitely go with hitting,” McGirt said. “Trying to figure out which pitch was coming, and become better at base running and stealing bases. I got a little faster and had more speed and agility. I came a long way.”
And that in itself makes McGirt take stock of things.
“I guess my name got around as I played, so I was pretty impressed by it,” McGirt said.
What also makes McGirt stand out are his thoughts on superstitions, which most baseball players have.
“I try not to be superstitious. But I do play with a lot of players who do have superstitions,” McGirt said. “I didn’t find any pressure in it. My coach at USC-Sumter (Tim Medlin) depended on me, and that’s why he had me batting first so I could get as many at-bats as I could. I just had fun. That’s been the most important thing, and that’s still the most important thing.”
The amount of fun and confidence goes hand in hand with McGirt.
“Having fun and playing well really did boost my confidence,” McGirt said. “It boosted it to the max, because the more confidence I had, the better I played. And, the better I played, the more fun I had. To be confident on the field and have fun at the same time was something I enjoyed.”
But McGirt sure didn’t enjoy the season being canceled because of the pandemic.
“I was devastated, because I was just ready to play,” McGirt said. “At first, our team was on a roll. But we got down, but we knew we were also going to pick it back up after that. But with all that happened, the season being canceled, that really just upset me.”
McGirt, who plans to graduate next spring with a degree in exercise and sports management, is not sure if he’ll return to play his senior year again since the NCAA gave him that option.
But that doesn’t stop the possibility of pro baseball from entering his mind.
“I would like to get drafted or sign as a free agent,” McGirt said. “It doesn’t matter to me as long as I’ve got my foot in the doors. Just let my work go from there.”
