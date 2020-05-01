FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter announced the signing of 5-foot-6 guard Ravyn Madaris of Austell, Ga., to a national letter of intent. She will enroll at FMU this fall and be immediately eligible for the Patriots.
Madaris is a senior at Pebblebrook High School, where she played for coach Tina Hadley. As a senior, Madaris averaged 16 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals per game for a 22-9 Falcons squad. She garnered first-team 2-7A All-Region recognition and was named her squad’s Offensive Player of the Year. She ended her prep career with totals of 1,141 points, 454 rebounds, and 221 steals.
She was also named the MVP of the She Got Game Classic Tournament held in Atlanta.
“Ravyn is the final piece to a wonderful recruiting class of four All-Region athletes,” Porter said. “She is the quintessential combo guard with the handles of a point guard and the scoring ability of a wing. Her ability to attack the rim as well as shoot the mid-range jumper will make her dangerous in the Peach Belt Conference from day one. She comes from a terrific program at Pebblebrook High School in talent-rich Atlanta. We can’t wait to get on the court with her!”
Earlier, Porter announced the signing of 6-0 forward Lauryn Taylor of Blythewood, 5-11 post player La’Trinity Best of Brunswick, Ga., and 5-5 guard Aniyah Oliver of Goose Creek
This past season’s Patriot squad went 14-13 and finished fifth during the Peach Belt regular season. FMU loses one senior off that squad.
