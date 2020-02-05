FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women appear to be hitting their stride, winning for the sixth time in seven games with Wednesday’s 69-57 win against USC Aiken at the Smith University Center.
Not only are the Patriots playing their best ball of the season, but their defense is making tremendous strides.
So much so, FMU outscored USCA 19-1 when it came to points off turnovers.
“I think that was huge,” said coach Jeri Porter. “That’s exactly what I told the team after the game. Our defense inspires our offense when we can force some turnovers. One of our points has been pressuring the ball and making sure we weren’t just sitting back and letting teams just run their offense against us.”
It also helps when a team has someone like 6-foot-2 center Tatyana McClaney. She finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
“We think having (McClaney) back there behind them gives them a lot more in being able to stretch out because if they get beat, they feel someone’s still back there to clock up the lane,” Porter said.
The Patriots also packed a strong inside presence on offense, totaling 28 points in that area. But Kiana Adderton led the way on offense with 18 points, and Scarlett Gilmore finished with 11.
But this was Wednesday. Up next on Saturday is a game at Young Harris, which the Patriots beat 82-73 in December.
“Before we left the locker room to go home tonight, I told them we’ve got to pack it and bring it with us to Young Harris,” Porter said. “We’re going to need it when we get on the road.”
MEN
USC Aiken 81
Francis Marion 80
FLORENCE – The Pacers trailed by 22 points less than 30 seconds into the second half.
No matter.
USC Aiken capped its rally when Faison Brock sank two free throws with 41 seconds left for a 79-77 lead and never looked back.
Although a 3-pointer by the Patriots’ Ja’Lil Robinson made it interesting, bringing FMU within 81-80 with three seconds left, it wasn’t enough.
The Pacers’ bench outscored FMU 20-2.
Winston Hill led the Patriots with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Keith Matthews had 16 points, followed by Robinson with 12, Alex Cox with 11 and Jaquez Smith with 10.
