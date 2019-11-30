MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Despite junior forward Kiana Adderton’s third-career double-double, Francis Marion’s women lost 67-59 to Mount Olive.
It was the Patriots’ first loss of the season.
Francis Marion drops to 4-1 and will now break for exams. FMU will travel to Belmont Abbey College on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a noon tip-off. The next home contest for the Patriots will be their Peach Belt Conference opener against the University of North Georgia at 5:30 p.m.
Adderton led FMU with 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, followed by sophomore center Zaria Woods with eight points and eight rebounds. Senior 6-foot-2 center Tatyana McClaney added seven points, while senior guard Abigail Bullock led the team with three steals while also chipping in four points.
The Patriots shot 35.8 percent from the floor and were 7 of 12 at the foul line.
Mount Olive (5-1) was led by Hope Toliver who registered 16 points, while guards Azariah Fields and Jada Bacchus added 14 points each. Bacchus also led the Trojans with 12 rebounds.
The Trojans connected on 40.7 percent of their field goal attempts and made 17 of 21 free throws. FMU never trailed over the opening 20 minutes and led by as many nine points on several occasions before settling for a 31-27 halftime advantage.
Lincoln Memorial 69 Coker 64
HARTSVILLE — Lincoln Memorial pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Cobras were led by Ashauntee Nelson with 20 points, followed by Erin Houser with 10. Hartsville’s Saquita Joyner finished with nine points, followed by Darlington’s Hope Richardson with six.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Tampa 72 Francis Marion 67
FLORENCE — The Patriots dropped to 1-4.
Francis Marion was outscored by 37-31 in the first half and could not make up the deficit in the end.
Kianan Pouncy scored 28 points and finished with 10 rebounds. Teammate Alex Cox had 15 points, followed by Winston Hill and Kendall Wall with 10 each.
Lincoln Memorial 92 Coker 61
HARTSVILLE — Coker was outscored 48-19 during the second half.
Noel Pinnock led the Cobras with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by Royce Hunter with 10 points.
