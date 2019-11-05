FLORENCE — Francis Marion junior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected to the preseason all-Peach Belt Conference basketball team.
A 6-foot-1 native of Myrtle Beach, Adderton was second on the Patriots in scoring last season at 13 points per game. She scored in double figures 17 times in 23 games. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds per contest, handed out 43 assists, blocked 21 shots and compiled 27 steals. She connected on 43.4% of her field-goal attempts, including 30.6% from 3-point range. She also made 72.9 percent of her free throws.
Last season in the Peach Belt, Adderton ranked 11th in free-throw percentage, 13th in scoring, 13th in blocked shots, 13th in minutes played, 17th in total field-goal percentage, 22nd in three-point percentage and 24th in rebounding.
A former all-state performer at Myrtle Beach High School, Adderton played her freshman season at NCAA Division I Wright State University before transferring to FMU in 2018. Francis Marion opens its 2019-20 season at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the road against Barton. The Patriots’ first home game will be against Claflin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Smith University Center.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Francis Marion 1 Belmont Abbey 0
FLORENCE — With a little more than 20 minutes left in Tuesday’s match, the Patriots’ Kiley Barr scored off an Emma Hall header.
FMU goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen recorded six saves, and the Patriots improved to 8-7-1 overall and 4-6 in the PBC.
VOLLEYBALL Francis Marion 3 UNC Pembroke 1
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Patriots won via scores of 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22.
Alyssa Hansen had 17 kills and 14 digs, and Kayla Arthur and Iyanla Thigpen finished with 13 kills each. Finn Millians had 54 assists, and Natalie Vaughn had 27 digs, followed by Courtney Abdur-Rahim with 17.
MEN’S GOLF FMU finishes 17th at Kiawah
KIAWAH ISLAND — Francis Marion University’s Grainger Howle, a former Darlington star, equaled a single-round collegiate best of 71 in the Kiawah Men’s Golf Classic at Turtle Point. He tied for 70th with a three-round total of 225.
FMU carded a 294 team score on Tuesday to finish with a total 896 tally.
FMU freshman Casper Kennedy was the top Patriot finisher in the players’ standings, as his 222 (74 Tuesday) earned him a tie for 55th.
Teammate John Burghardt tied for 83rd (73-76-78—227) , and senior Mark Goodall (77-75-76—228) placed 88th. Also, sophomore Pierre De Caevel (80-79-73—232) placed 97th.
Francis Marion next hosts the 15th-annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament on Hilton Head Island on Feb. 24-25.
