FLORENCE — The Francis Marion volleyball team will host its annual “Dig Pink” match when the Patriots entertain Paine at 7 p.m. today at the Smith University Center.
The annual “Dig Pink” match benefits the Side-Out Foundation. Individuals donating $15 or more at the match will receive a free T-shirt. Admission to the match is free, and fans are encouraged to wear pink while rooting on their Patriots. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
On-line donations can be made at https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/16342#/
Francis Marion enters the match with a 12-9 record, while Paine is 11-6. Earlier this season, the Patriots beat the Lions 3-0.
FMU sophomore Alyssa Hansen has 202 kills this season and is averaging 3.06 per set followed by junior outside hitter Kayla Arthur (170 kills, 2.39). Sophomore middle blockers Lily Walton (0.91) and Iyanla Thigpen (0.87) lead FMU in blocks per set, while sophomore setter Finn Millians has 678 assists for an average of 9.55 per set. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn averages a team-high 4.64 digs per set and has 26 services, just behind junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim who leads the team with 34 aces.
Wingate 3 Coker 0HARTSVILLE — The Cobras lost 25-15, 25-15, 26-24 and saw their record fall to 5-13 overall and 2-12 in the South Atlantic Conference.
MEN’S GOLF Coker finishes 15th at Queens
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Cobras finished with an overall 883.
Freshman Killian Ryan led the Cobras, shooting a 218 (plus-5). Ryan’s best round came on the front nine in round three when he shot an even-par 71 with two birdies. Freshman Frederick Tindale was just one stroke behind at 219. Tindale finished both Rounds 2 and 3 with a score of 71, totaling 10 birdies for the tournament.
Sophomore Coleman Bess finished at 222. Bess finished strong on the back nine in round three, as he shot even par with a birdie. Junior Haydon Norwood shot a 226, and Nicholas Beiers finished at 240. Norwood finished the tournament with four birdies and an eagle, and Beiers birdied three times
FIELD HOCKEY Queens 4 Coker 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Mason scored the Cobras’ lone goal.
