FLORENCE, S.C. — Starting with the 2021-22 school year, Francis Marion University will compete in the Conference Carolinas and immediately be eligible for conference titles. FMU and UNC Pembroke were approved unanimously by their new conference’s presidents this week.
“We join a conference that includes institutions located closer to home geographically. Less travel time means less time spent out of the classrooms for our students,” FMU President Fred Carter said. “We are joining what we think is one of the finest Division II conferences in the country — a conference that puts an enormous emphasis on body, mind, and soul in the development of student athletes.”
Patriots athletic director Murray Hartzler said football won’t factor in his program’s plans.
“Football is not one being discussed,” said Hartzler, whose programs will compete for a final season in the Peach Belt during 2020-21. “It’s not something that we will entertain here in the near future. Things can change, but it’s not something that is being discussed.”
Current Conference Carolinas schools that play football compete as independents. Hartzler, however, did say the school often has dialogue about adding other sports.
“We have talked about adding sports here over the years,” he said. “Obviously, with the current pandemic going on, there are a lot of issues that any institution must first solve before they move forward. But to say that we have not looked at (other sports), that would be inaccurate. We have looked at several sports. We’ll just have to see what the future holds for us.”
FMU has 14 athletic programs. There are seven for men (baseball, basketball, cross-country, golf, soccer, tennis, track and field) and seven for women (basketball, cross-country, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, volleyball).
In the Conference Carolinas, there are 11 men’s sports (baseball, basketball, cross-country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball, wrestling). And there are 12 women’s sports (acrobatics and tumbling, basketball, cross-country, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball).
One primary reason for FMU’s move is what Carter mentioned earlier: geography.
“It’s a reason. I wouldn’t say it’s the single reason,” Hartzler said. “You look at it from a travel standpoint, we’re going to save an hour and 45 minutes, on average, for travel.”
According to Hartzler, FMU’s teams have to make four trips of more than 300 miles while competing in the Peach Belt and another trip is 295.
“In our new conference, there will only be one trip over 300 miles, and the next longest is 240,” Hartzler said. “So when you think about it in those terms, it makes a difference.”
FMU has quite an athletic history.
In 1972-73, FMU became a member of District Six of the NAIA. The women’s athletic program was under the AIAW until 1982 when that program also joined the NAIA. While still in District Six, Francis Marion joined the short-lived Palmetto State Conference, which operated for three seasons (1989-92).
In 1990-91, Francis Marion became a charter member of the Peach Belt Athletic Conference (now the PBC), and began the process of moving its national affiliation to NCAA Division II. The school and conference became full-fledged members of NCAA Division II in 1992.
Francis Marion has been represented by student-athletes in NCAA Division II postseason competition every year since moving to NCAA membership in 1992. This includes the 2003 golf national championship, a pair of women’s tennis (doubles) national titles, 18 trips to the men’s tennis tournament, 15 appearances in the women’s tennis tournament, and 10 in women’s basketball.
Prior to joining the NCAA, FMU captured a pair of national championships in women’s basketball (AIAW Division II in 1982 and NAIA in 1986), and placed second in the NAIA in women’s softball in 1987.
As a member of the Peach Belt Conference, Francis Marion twice earned the PBC Commissioner’s Cup trophy, signifying the most successful all-around athletic program in the conference; captured 15 regular-season titles; won nine tournament championships; and is annually among the leaders in the PBC in students qualifying for the Presidents’ (academic) Honor Roll, which requires a B average.
“We are certainly disappointed with this decision as both schools have been valued members of our conference for many years,” PBC Commissioner David Brunk said. “The PBC has earned its standing as one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences in the nation and that will not change with this development. We wish FMU and UNCP all the best in their future endeavors.”
But other factors drew FMU to its new conference.
“I’ve talked about the philosophy of the Conference Carolinas: Body, mind and soul, and how that fits in with us,” Hartzler said. “Francis Marion also has an independent governance board, whereas in the conference we’re in now, most of the schools were under one governance system in Georgia. So these schools couldn’t make independent decisions about their athletic programs. So, our governance situation actually more reflects some of the schools in the Conference Carolinas than it does in the Peach Belt.”
It was also important to Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke to join the Conference Carolinas at the same time, according to Carter and UNC Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings.
“Preserving a natural rivalry that has spanned nearly half of a century is extremely important for both universities,” they said. “The magnitude of the rivalry between the Braves and Patriots has intensified greatly since the first meeting between our athletic teams in December 1971, and that has been overshadowed only by the sportsmanship that has been shown by the student-athletes, coaches and fans from both sides.”
Now, what to do with the money FMU will save from travel after joining the Conference Carolinas?
“We hope to reinvest it in our student-athletes,” Hartzler said. “That way, we can make it a more quality experience for them overall.”
