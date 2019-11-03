FLORENCE, S.C. – Angela Kasitz is a freshman on the Francis Marion University women’s cross country team, but she is not the usual 18-year-old newcomer.
Kasitz isn’t even your typical non-traditional student; she is a student-athlete and mother to six, all while pursuing her degree in nursing.
Originally she had planned to attend a technical school for nursing, but then she decided it would be better for her to go the four-year route to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Kasitz ran on the side when she realized she could become a collegiate athlete and decided to join the cross country team.
She felt that running could “help to create balance” in her schedule.
Kasitz is mother to three boys and three girls with ages ranging from 7 to 20. Her oldest daughter is a runner at Queens University of Charlotte, and the two will have the opportunity to race against one another Saturday at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship Meet in Wingate, North Carolina.
Kasitz said she is “excited to be able to compete against my daughter, I never would have had that type of opportunity.”
“When Angela reached out to us last June about eligibility and the possibility of joining our program, I had a hunch that this could be something that works out well,” FMU cross country coach Mark Bluman said. “A few quick months later, I truly feel blessed to be part of her story. Angela is a testament to seizing opportunities, taking nothing for granted and succeeding through hard work.”
Kasitz has been Francis Marion’s second finisher in all four events this season. Last weekend, she placed 62nd at the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet with a time of 21:51.56 for the 5K. She was also selected to the PBC’s All-Sportsmanship Team. Her season-best time is 20:58 at USC Beaufort’s Sand Shark Invitational.
Bluman, a father of two, found himself moved recently when Kasitz’s family traveled to the away meet at USC Beaufort.
“At the meet, her husband commented to me that he had not seen Angela compete since she was in high school many years ago and how special it was for them,” he said.
The hardest part about being mom, student and athlete for Kasitz is separating the three roles and keeping up with the course load that she needs to maintain.
“Luckily, my family is very supportive, and it has taught my kids to take on a little more responsibilities,” she said.
Kasitz said it can become overwhelming at times, and that is hard since others cannot relate to her scenario, but she stays positive since other women have done it.
“Angela’s consistent work ethic is fortunately contagious,” Bluman added. “She has become our second-best runner, and in that role she pushes our top runner, Andrea Liddell, while also encouraging the seniors behind her. She goes up against other student-athletes half her age and just brings it full tilt each day. What a true freshman.”
Her other kids are all involved in sports, primarily running and swimming, which has allowed her to be able to connect with them from an athlete’s perspective. Kasitz said there are limited scheduling conflicts, since she normally runs early in the morning and the kid’s activities are in the evenings after her classes are finished.
“Coaching is so rewarding because of the people, and Angela’s role here with our women’s cross country program as a nontraditional student is quite frankly inspiring to us all,” Bluman said.
He also noted that Kasitz “is also excelling academically as a nursing major, a profession that requires long hours and a constantly positive attitude. This is a fitting career path for her, and I look for her to be among the best nurses in the near future.”
Kasitz is a graduate of Boyertown Area High School in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.
