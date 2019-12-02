Francis Marion University junior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected as the Peach Belt Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week presented by Floor Action for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
Adderton carried the load for the Patriots in their one game last week with a double-double. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native tallied 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a 67-59 road loss at the University of Mount Olive. She hit 10 of 18 shots from the field (.556) and both of her free throw attempts, while adding an assist and a steal.
Adderton is third in the PBC in rebounding (8.2 rpg), 10th in scoring (14.0 ppg), seventh in blocked shots, eighth in three-point field goal percentage (38.9%), and12th in total field goal percentage (50.0%).
Francis Marion (4-1) is off for final exams and will return to action on Dec. 17 with a noon contest at Belmont Abbey College. The next home game for the Patriots will be their PBC opener against the University of North Georgia on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Adderton is a former All-State performer at Myrtle Beach High School. She spent her freshman year at NCAA Division I Wright State University before transferring to Francis Marion during the summer of 2018. She is majoring in psychology at FMU.
Floor Action is an official corporate partner of the Peach Belt Conference and title sponsor of the conference's basketball Player of the Week awards program.
