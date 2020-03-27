Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Colby Lee would like his senior baseball season to be his best at Francis Marion.
Thanks to the NCAA giving spring athletes another year of eligibility after this season was canceled early because of the coronavirus with him classified as a senior, the 2016 Morning News Baseball Player of the Year from Latta High School will get another chance.
“A lot of us were down and out about the season being cut short,” Lee said. “And then, to find out later that we’re getting another year back to play, that’s a really good feeling, honestly.”
Lee pitched the first two years with the University of South Carolina after signing with the Gamecocks. In his freshman season there, Lee went 2-1 with a 5.86 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 11 walks. His sophomore year, after allowing four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings, Lee was reportedly dismissed from the team.
Then, Lee signed with Francis Marion to play his junior and senior seasons. In 2019, Lee pitched 13 1/3 innings while going 0-1 with 20 strikeouts and 15 walks.
“Last year, at the beginning of the season, I wasn’t 100 percent healthy. I had just come back from surgery. I had a nerve reposition in my right elbow,” Lee said. “I had just gotten out of rehab at the beginning of the season, and I was just trying to adjust as the season went along.”
Entering this season, Lee felt more comfortable about his situation.
“I felt really good. I didn’t have any setback in my arm or what not, so I was really excited,” Lee said. “I finally got off to a pretty good start after struggling the previous year throwing strikes sometimes.”
Entering the season, Lee received advice from his coaches.
“They told me they thought I was putting a lot of pressure on myself,” Lee said. “I’m not necessarily high on expectations, but I wanted a result right then. I learned I had to trust the process. Just take one pitch at a time and be more relaxed out there. That helped me a lot.”
This season, Lee made five relief appearances and went three innings while giving up six earned runs and two walks.
And then, after 21 games, the Patriots’ season was over.
“Right now, I don’t think any of us are doing much,” Lee said. “This is such a weird situation. None of us know exactly what to do.”
But Lee knows he won’t throw during the majority of the summer.
“I’m just going to shut it down and be ready for the fall,” Lee said. “Last summer, I did the same thing and I felt really good like that. I felt rested and healthy — like everything had recovered from the wear and tear of throwing so much every single day.”
Although Lee was classified a senior for this season, his track to graduating with a business degree will actually take him through next spring.
With that in mind, Lee has even more assurance that his next chance is coming soon.
“It would be unreal to have a great senior season,” Lee said. “I’ve had ups and downs throughout my college career. But to go out on a high note would be amazing. I couldn’t wish for anything more than that.”
