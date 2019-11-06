AIKEN — Sidney Warden scored two goals in the second half to lead the Francis Marion men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over USC Aiken on Wednesday night.
Maximiliano Rocco had two saves for the Patriots.
FMU improves to 12-3-1 overall, 4-2 in the Peach Belt Conference and will host Young Harris at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coker 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 2HICKORY, N.C. — The Cobras’ Markos Touroukis scored twice, and Christian Provenzano and Lucas Miquel Castrillo added goals of their own.
Provenzano had two assists, and Fokam Sandeu added another. Cobras goalkeeper Guilermo Falo Ejea, meanwhile, finished with 11 saves.
Coker improved to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the SAC.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Lenoir-Rhyne 3 Coker 1
HICKORY, N.C. — In the Cobras’ season finale, Makayla Barr scored on an assist from Madelyn Becker. Goalkeeper Sarah Swaim recorded 12 saves.
Coker ends the season at 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the South Atlantic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.