FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University sophomore defender Magnus Hoejland has been selected to the prestigious 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Team for District III.
Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-District Team recognizes the area’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot, with the Academic All-America® honorees to be announced in early December.
A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland has a 3.91 grade point average as an economics major.
He was named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction this year, and has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion.
On the field this season, Hoejland helped lead the Patriots to a 16-5-1 record — equaling the third-most wins in program history — and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament. He played in all 20 matches and made 17 starts. He scored one goal, the match-winner against ninth-ranked Young Harris College in the semifinals of the PBC Tournament, and recorded one assist.
He was named to the All-Tournament Team as Francis Marion captured the 2019 PBC Tournament championship. He helped anchor the Patriot defense that allowed only 17 goals in 20 matches for a conference-leading goals average of 0.74, and posted a school-record 11 shutouts.
Hoejland is a product of HHX Holstebro.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District® teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.
The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs.
