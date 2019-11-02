FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior midfielder Ryan King recorded a hat trick, including the winning score on a 25-yard free kick in the second overtime to lift Clayton State to a 3-2 victory over seventh-ranked Francis Marion on Saturday.
The loss snaps Francis Marion’s six-match winning streak and drops the Patriots to 11-3-1 overall and 3-2-0 in the conference. Clayton State improves to 12-4-0 and 4-1-0.
FMU will travel to USC Aiken on Wednesday at 7 p.m., before returning home for the final game of the regular season against Young Harris next Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Patriots outshot the Lakers 20-8 and held an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora led FMU with seven shots, followed by sophomore Javier Bello with five shots and a goal. Senior midfielder Travis Cooke had four shots, a goal, and an assist for the Patriots.
Bello’s goal was a shot from the middle of the box after a cross from Cooke only 36 seconds after halftime. That tally knotted the score at 1-1. Cooke’s goal came from the penalty spot at the 56:42 mark and then tied the match, this time at 2-2.
FMU junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco posted two saves, while Laker keeper Theo Blachon tallied seven saves. Rocco stopped a penalty kick by CSU’s Brad Kay in the 72nd minute.
King’s first goal came as a penalty kick at 22:58 and his second score was a header off a corner kick from Jack Stevens at 53:28.
Coker 2
Lincoln Memorial 1
HARTSVILLE – Etzikel Martinez scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second half on a Christian Provenzano assist.
Jacques Fokam-Sandeu scored in the first half off a Guilermo Falo Ejea assist.
Falo Ejea finished with four saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Columbus State 5
Francis Marion 0
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Saturday’s loss dropped the Patriots to 7-7-1 overall and 4-6 in the Peach Belt Conference.
Micahla Kitchen finished with seven saves for the Patriots.
Lincoln Memorial 3
Coker 0
HARTSVILLE – Lincoln Memorial led 2-0, and Cobra goalkeeper Sarah Swaim had 10 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Lander 3
Francis Marion 1
FLORENCE – Lander won 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19.
Alyssa Hansen led the Patriots with 16 kills, followed by Lily Walton with eight and Courtney Abdur-Rahim with seven.
Finn Millians had 45 assists, and Natalie Vaughn had 30 digs. Abdur-Rahim had with 19 digs, followed by Hansen with 15, Millians with 12 and Watts with 10.
Anderson 3
Coker 1
ANDERSON — Anderson won 25-12, 20-25, 25-19, 25-8.
Coker’s Chelsey Blume and Taylor du Bray each had eight kills for Coker, and Alexis Kopicki had six kills. Ashley Carson finished with 16 assists, followed by Rami Mullen with 10.
