FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion men’s basketball team snapped a 10-game losing streak in Saturday’s homecoming game with an 83-75 win against Georgia Southwestern in front of a crowd of 1,889.
Coach Gary Edwards’ Patriots did not win a game during the month of January.
“I’m just happy for the guys,” Edwards said. “I’m proud of them for how they persevered during a tough month last month. January was very cold and harsh to us, but February is a new month. Our players deserved to win, and I’m glad we got that win today.”
Sophomore center Winston Hill scored 30 points, junior forward Keith Matthews notched 21, and senior point guard Jaquez Smith nearly registered the third triple-double in program history. Smith finished with nine points, nine assists, and a career-high 10 rebounds.
It started in the first half while the Patriots tallied 41 points.
“We got off to a good start,” Edwards said. “The guys really played hard. I think the energy in this building helped us a lot. The homecoming crowd is always great, and that energy helped us sustain our defense.”
It was especially a big day for Hill, who even scored 31 Wednesday against UNC Pembroke. On Saturday, he was 13 of 23 from the field and finished with eight rebounds. And Matthews even finished with eight rebounds to go with his 21-point production, which is one short of his career high.
FMU freshman swingman Ja’Lil Robinson, meanwhile, added 13 points to go with six rebounds.
Edwards then talked about his team’s strong first half, during which the Patriots went on a 16-5 run.
“We got off to a good start, but we’re still not shooting well,” Edwards said. “But there’s more than one way to score points.”
FMU led by as many as 11 in the second half before the Hurricanes got within 74-72 with 2:45 left.
FMU then scored nine of the game’s final 12 points. Two free throws each by Smith and Matthews in the final 12 seconds helped seal the victory.
“This is a new month,” Edwards said. “We kept our composure pretty well down the stretch and got a couple of defensive stops. And then we made our free throws, which were crucial.”
Former West Florence star Jalen Cameron, who scored 17 in GSW’s win the last time these two teams met, did not play Saturday.
