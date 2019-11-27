#76/11-27-19/L,R
Patriot Basketball spends holiday weekend on the road
FLORENCE, SC - The Francis Marion University men and women’s basketball teams are set to travel this holiday weekend.
The Francis Marion women’s basketball team will look to continue their winning streak as they take on the University of Mount Olive (3-1) on Saturday (Nov. 30) afternoon with a 2 p.m. tip-off.
The Patriots (4-0) are averaging 74.5 points per game, while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from behind the arc as a team. FMU is lead by sophomore center Zaria Woods with 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, followed by senior guard Abigail Bullock (12.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and junior forward Kiana Adderton (11.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
The Patriots lead the all-time series with Mount Olive 5-2.
The FMU men’s basketball team will travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., as they will compete in the Thanksgiving Classic hosted by Eckerd College. The Patriots (1-2) will play Eckerd (3-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will face the University of Tampa (0-5) on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
FMU is averaging 83.7 points per game and is led by sophomore forward Winston Hill (22.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), followed by senior guard Jaquez Smith at 20.0 points per game. Friday’s game will be the second meeting with the Tritons who won the only previous meeting 80-66 during the 2006-07 campaign. This will be the first meeting between the Patriots and Tampa.
The next home games for Francis Marion will be the Peach Belt Conference openers on Thursday, Dec. 19, against the University of North Georgia. For those contests, FMU will partner with Windy Hill Fire Department to gather medium and large size teddy bears. A bear of that size will earn free admission for a family of four.
