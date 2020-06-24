FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion senior Emma Driggers is a first-team honoree by the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II women’s track and field/cross-country team for 2019-20. The Mauldin native was a second-team Academic All-America pick in 2018-19.
During her time at FMU, Driggers compiled her perfect grade point average as a history and French double major, graduating summa cum laude with university honors last month.
On the cross country course last fall, Driggers was the third Patriot finisher in four of five meets. She posted a season-best 5,000-meter time of 21:57 at the Sand Shark Invitational and placed 67th at the Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet. She was named to the PBC Women’s Cross Country Team of Academic Distinction for the third year in a row.
The 2020 track season consisted of one meet before it was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Driggers placed 20th in the 1500-meters at the Braves Track Classic. She was a McNair Scholar, a CHE Palmetto Fellow, and a Patriot Mentor; and served as a student marshal for 2017-18. As part of the 2020 Academic Awards Day presentations, she received the Duane P. Myers Award, given to the top student in FMU's prestigious honors program; the Modern Language Award; and the History Award; and as part of the recent athletic awards, she received the Swamp Fox Academic Frankie Award for the second time. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this past year and garnered a Pride of the Patriot award in 2020. She spent the 2019 spring semester studying overseas as part of an FMU cooperative program.
She also was named the cross country team MVP in 2016 after winning one race and posting four top-20 showings as a freshman.
This marks the sixth occasion that a Patriot cross country and track and field women’s athlete has garnered Academic All-America recognition: Driggers (2020, 2019), Amanda Doyle (2009), Emily Reid (1999, 2000), and Elizabeth Pidgeon (1997).
BASEBALL
Prospect Showcase
Camp for July 15
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's baseball team will host a prospect showcase camp for grades 10 through 12 at 1 p.m. July 15 at Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Registration will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the stadium and the cost is $75. (refunds will be afforded at 80 percent until July 8 and at 25 percent after July 8)
Players will participate in a workout that includes instruction, timed 60-yard sprints, batting practice, defensive showcase at their position, pitcher's bullpens, with a possible scrimmage to be played. Assessments will include speed, fielding, hitting, infield/outfield velocity and arm strength, batter's exit velocity, and velocity for pitchers.
For more information, call 843-661-4624 or e-mail cgallman@fmarion.edu for more information.
Walk-up registration will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.