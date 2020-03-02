FLORENCE — Francis Marion’sy baseball team will host No.6 regionally ranked Newberry at 5 p.m. today at on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Francis Marion improved to 7-9 with a Peach Belt Conference series win over Young Harris College this past weekend. Junior third baseman Todd Mattox leads FMU with a .294 average, a homer, and 12 runs batted in, while senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .286 with two homers and 11 RBI.
Newberry owns a 15-4 mark following a South Atlantic Conference series sweep of Lincoln Memorial over the weekend. Sophomore outfielder Zane Tarrance paces the Wolves with a .373 average and eight RBI, while junior catcher Ian Clements is hitting .356 with two homers and 10 RBI.
FMU leads the all-time series 50-40, a match-up that dates back to the Patriots’ inaugural season in 1973.
Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with identification. The game will be streamed online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
