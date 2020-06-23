LANCASTER, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 won 11-5 against Lancaster in its season opener Tuesday night.
Josh Collins, the first of five Post 1 pitchers who took the mound, earned the win.
Kody Hanna went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and George Derrick Floyd was 2 for 2 (three walks) with two RBI.
Post 1 will host Lancaster in its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Legion Field.
