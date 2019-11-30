ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Freshman Aliyah Boston had a career-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 5 South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset No. 2 Baylor 74-59 on Saturday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Tyasha Harris also had 20 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 13 for the Gamecocks (8-1), who won the tournament’s Reef Division title.
NaLyssa Smith had 18 points and Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum added 10 apiece for the Bears (7-1), who had their 36-game winning streak snapped after top-ranked Oregon lost earlier Saturday.
The Bears trailed only 59-57 on Cooper’s 3-pointer with 5:57 left, but Herbert Harrigan and Boston each scored six points in South Carolina’s 15-2 run to end the game.
Ahead 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, the Gamecocks went on a 14-6 run in the opening minutes of the second to build that 11-point lead three times, the last at 36-25 on Harris’ layup with 3:39 left. Harris scored 13 points over the first two quarters.
However, Baylor closed out the quarter with its own run, outscoring South Carolina 10-2 over the final 3:25. Moon Ursin’s free throw with 24 seconds remaining left the Gamecocks with a 38-35 lead at the halftime break.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Bears also had their winning streak against Top 25 teams end at 10 games. The last time they lost, it was to then-No. 11 Stanford on Dec. 15, 2018.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks could make a move up the polls after two teams ahead of them lost.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts Georgia on Wednesday.
South Carolina travels to Temple on Saturday.
