Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — All Jaylah McCormick wanted was a chance at college softball.
After trying out for the Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers, she got that chance and followed with nine home runs, four doubles, 24 RBI and a .330 batting average.
Suffice to say, the former Marlboro County standout was a quick study for the next level.
This season, she had homered three times with seven RBI and a .200 batting average before the NJCAA canceled the season because of the coronavirus.
Citing tendinitis in her shoulder and a desire to focus on her associate’s degree of early childhood development, McCormick won’t take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that was granted to all spring athletes.
“I cried a lot after finding out the season had been canceled,” McCormick said. “That last game we had, I didn’t perform well because I was sick. And that really hurt, because that was the last game I was ever going to play.”
This was about more than wins and losses, according to McCormick.
“We had a special connection. We had become really close to one another,” she said. “It was a home away from home. We’re family and still a community with each other when we’re off the field. That’s what really hurts, knowing you can’t go on the field with them anymore.”
When McCormick tried out for the team, FDTC coach Heber Watson noticed a raw talent.
“I didn’t recruit her, but she had all the bells and whistles, like arm and speed and a good glove,” Watson said. “And at the workout, she hit a couple of home runs, so I asked her to join the team.”
One of McCormick’s home runs during her freshman year was a game-ending grand slam against Patrick Henry.
“She came a long, long way in college softball, and she’s such a good kid,” Watson said. “She was always respectful, even when I was tough on her.”
But McCormick was versatile, able to play right and left field, as well as second base.
“Coach put me wherever he needed me to put me, and I performed my best at any of them,” she said.
The Stingers ended the season with a 19-3 record, and they could have been considered contenders to return to their first NJCAA Division II World Series since 2016. But now, since that can’t happen, McCormick tries to make sense of things.
“I take from this that the best thing you can do is just put your best foot forward, no matter what,” McCormick said. “I’ve always been an outgoing person, and I became friends with so many players on that team that I’m going to have those friendships forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.