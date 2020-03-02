FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team scored a total of 35 runs at home Friday and Saturday in doubleheaders against Surry and Patrick Henry.
The Stingers swept Surry on Friday, winning the first game 3-1. In the first inning, the Stingers scored two runs, and in the fourth inning, the team scored their third and final run. Courtney Watson pitched all seven inning. She struck out two batters and allowed four hits, a run and a home run. Watson, Maelyn Thompson and Allyson Long were 2-for-3 at the plate. Lillie Baumbach went 2-for-4 in the batter’s box. Anna Caroline Suggs had a hit as well.
In Friday’s second game versus Surry, the Stingers dominated, winning 14-5. Jaylah McCormick hit a walk off grand slam to end the game in the sixth. Anna Carolina Suggs pitched for five innings. She struck out a batter and allowed six hits, five runs and two walks. Watson faced the final five batters. Suggs went 3-for-2 with an RBI. Watson and Baumbach were 2-for-4 at the plate. Cassie Hayden, Serrah Ballard and Hayden Player each had a hit.
On Saturday, the Stingers split games with Patrick Henry. In the first game, the Stingers won 8-1. Watson was the winning pitcher as she was on the mound for all seven innings. Watson struck out five batters and only allowed four hits and a walk. Arianna Daniels and Watson both hit home runs. Suggs went 4-for-4 with three doubles. Baumbach, Parsons, Ballard and Long had a hit.
The final game of the weekend went into extra innings. The Stingers fell to Patrick Henry 11-10 in eight innings. Although they lost, the Stingers amassed 12 hits in the game. Parsons hit two homeruns. Suggs went for 2-for-2 with a single, a double and two walks. Long went 4-for-5 at the plate. Daniels and Ballard had a hit.
The Stingers are now 10-2 overall and 5-1 in Region 10.
On Thursday, March 5, the Stingers will travel to North Myrtle Beach to play Shawnee State University at 1:30 p.m. and Danville Area at 3:30 p.m. The Stingers will be back at home this weekend, as they will host Catawba Valley at 2 p.m. in a doubleheader on Friday, March 6 and Caldwell tech at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
