FLORENCE, S.C. — With seven returners, including “five or six solid starters” overall, the Florence-Darlington Tech softball team will once again strive to return to the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Last year, the Stingers fell one game short of returning there for the first time since 2016.
“We think we can get there,” said Heber Watson, the FDTC coach whose team begins its season Friday in the NJCAA JUCO KO Classic in Clearwater, Fla. On Feb. 10, the Stingers will even play the first regular-season games on their new, on-campus field at 1 p.m. in a doubleheader against USC Union.
But Watson won't let the hype surrounding that distract the team's mission.
“We’ve just got to have some things go our way," he said.
It will have to start with pitching, and Watson thinks there are enough experienced arms to come through. Meet Courtney Watson, Emmalee Ballard, Serrah Ballard and Anna Caroline Suggs.
Watson, runner-up for last season’s region pitcher of the year, is the projected ace.
“She has really good move on the ball,” Heber Watson said. “Her best pitches are a curve and changeup. And she can pitch strikes no matter where she is in the count. And she’s a great defensive player, as well.”
Last season, Courtney Watson was 14-6 with a save and 1.97 ERA, including 109 strikeouts during 131 2/3 innings.
A former local star could fill out the battery with Johnsonville’s Jada Parsons at catcher.
“She will be catcher or third baseman this year,” Watson said. “Jada is a long-ball hitter and she will be our clean-up hitter, more than likely. She’s a good leader, too.”
Watson then talked about Parsons’ effectiveness at the plate. Last season, she batted a team-high .440 with 13 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
“Jada is a strong hitter. She hits with power and she actually hit some of the D-1 pitching that we saw in the fall,” Watson said of the all-region player. “She has a good eye for the ball, and we expect her to do the same this season.”
Another returning all-region player with Pee Dee ties is Darlington’s Lillie Baumbach, who batted .434 last season with 22 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBI.
“Lillie is a center fielder who hits the ball well and fields the ball well,” Heber Watson said. “She’ll play next season for North Greenville, and she could be our No. 3 hitter or even bat at leadoff. She does well wherever you put her in the lineup.”
Anna Michael, of Chesterfield, will return at shortstop after having a strong defensive season in 2019.
Johnsonville’s Maelyn Thompson, who was just a student last year at Francis Marion, is now playing softball for the Stingers, and Watson could not be happier.
“She’s a North-South all-star player, and she can hit and play defense,” Watson said. “She’s played with Jada, so I also expect her to come in and make a mark for herself.”
The Stingers, who finished 29-10 last season, also expect good things from Marlboro County’s Jaylah McCormick.
“She has come in and hit the ball quite well,” Watson said. “She’ll probably play second base or right field. It just depends on what materializes. She’s probably the strongest girl on the team. When she hits it and gets ahold of it, it goes over the scoreboard every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.