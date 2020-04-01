Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — As Anna Michael looks back upon her softball experience, she looks at it as something that can help her thrive in the business world.
“Softball taught me everything,” Michael said. “It teaches you there’s always room for improvement, and that you should always work on improving yourself. That you should never be satisfied with what you bring to the table. You can always make the best out of situations that you’re given.”
The sophomore talk about the challenges she faced during her time as a shortstop at Florence-Darlington Tech.
“I didn’t play during the fall, and I didn’t plan on playing this spring,” she said. “But I did join the team and kept playing shortstop like I did at my high school (Chesterfield).”
Stingers coach Heber Watson, meanwhile, did everything he could to motivate her.
“He is really big on constructive criticism,” Michael said. “He might come off a little harsh, but it’s only to make you better. He would say, ‘We need a shortstop.’ And I WAS the shortstop. That kind of set me back, and then it kind of motivated me.”
And now, Michael has the determination to excel in business, whether she finishes her education at the University of South Carolina or Coker.
Watson, all the while, was happy to have Michael on his team.
“Last year, we were unable to sign a good shortstop, so we were going to ask Jada (Parsons) to play shortstop,” Watson said. “We found out that Anna Michael from Chesterfield High School was attending Tech and we had tried to recruit her earlier without success. She had informed us that she didn’t think she wanted to play college softball. We went to her in the spring of 2019 and she decided to play.
“She worked really hard and was receptive to making so adjustments and became our shortstop for the past two years,” he added. “Her bat was a work in progress, but she developed defensive skills as a solid player. She really helped us be successful by securing a hot spot on the field, and she always worked to get better. She was just one of those players that make coaching others fun.”
