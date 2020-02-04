CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Florence-Darlington Technical College Lady Stingers traveled to Clearwater, Florida on Friday to play in the NJCAA JUCO KO Classic. The team opened the season with a 10-2 loss to Indian River State but bounced back to defeat Florida State Jacksonville 7-1.
In the matchup with Indian River State, Courtney Watson was the losing pitcher on the mound.
Lillie Baumbach had a single and a walk. Maelyn Thompson had a double and a walk. Jada Parsons hit a single and had an RBI.
In Friday’s second game, Watson was the winning pitcher on the mound against Florida State Jacksonville in the 7-1 win. She struck out eight players. At the plate, she also had a single and two RBI.
Parsons hit two singles, while Baumbach had a walk, a single and an RBI.
Up next on the schedule for the Lady Stingers is a doubleheader against USC Sumter in Sumter, South Carolina on Friday, February 7. Games will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Lady Stingers will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, February 8 to take on Shaw University at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
