FLORENCE, S.C. — Lillie Baumbach had turned her season around at the plate for Florence-Darlington Tech.
“It was my pitch selection. It was very off,” said Baumbach, a former Darlington High School star who played center field for the Stingers, then was able to upgrade her statistics to a .357 batting average, which included four doubles, nine RBI and a home run in the 16 games she played.
But Baumbach tried so many adjustments before her turnaround, the right-hander also tried batting from the left side.
“I would bat from the left side in high school every now and then just to see how I’d do, but I was willing to try it this year to try and do better,” Baumbach said. “But then, my coach (FDTC’s Heber Watson) told me he had full confidence in me. That’s when I blew up again on the right side of the plate. My average was up, and that’s when I knew I was ready to play at the top of my game.”
Watson also stressed the value of the mental game.
“He just told me to look for my pitch,” Baumbach said. “You can’t just swing at balls. If it’s not a good pitch and you can’t hit it over the fence, then don’t hit it. Hits are a good thing, but that feeling will come stronger and harder if you can hit it over the fence. That pitch you want is the pitch you can hit out.”
Baumbach was also one of FDTC’s top hitters in 2019 with a .434 batting average along with four homers, 22 doubles and 23 RBI.
She was also a force in center, where her favorite catch was made against Spartanburg Methodist in the second inning with a head-first diving snag.
“Lilly was phenomenal at center field,” Watson said. “She would catch balls that you wouldn’t think could be caught.”
But then, as FDTC had a 19-3 record, the Stingers’ season was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.
“It was extremely sad,” Baumbach said. “It wasn’t anything any of us wanted to hear. We felt like we had the talent to go to the (NJCAA Division II) World Series. We were starting to click, we were winning. We were laughing and giggling in the dugout. We were having so much fun, and this really just tore our hearts out in pieces.”
Then on March 16, the NJCAA canceled the rest of its spring seasons.
“The NCAA had already canceled its seasons, but a part of me didn’t want to see our season canceled,” Baumbach said. “We were hoping like we would be the last ones playing, and we were going to be watched on TV by everybody. But then, coach messaged us and told us it was over.”
Although Baumbach is a sophomore, the NJCAA granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, and she will take it. She plans to finish next school year for her double major (associate degree in science, and physical therapy).
And that leaves Baumbach excited about the potential of next season’s team.
“We’re going to go to the World Series,” Baumbach said. “They say they’re bringing in good players, and I believe them. We’re going to make it, no doubt about it.”
