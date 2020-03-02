FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team won three of its four games in the Stinger Invitational.
The Stingers kicked off Saturday with a 4-2 win over Potomac State. The team took an early lead after posting two runs in the first inning, followed by a run in the second and sixth inning. Hunter Parks won on the mound as he lasted for four innings. Parks struck out five batters and allowed two hits. Nathan Barolet earned the save. In the second inning, catcher, Danny Grillo hit the team’s only home run in the game. Hunter Baker was 2-for-3 at the plate. DJ Sullivan, Cameron Dean and Scott McDonough had a hit each as well.
On Saturday afternoon, the Tech Stingers fell 5-4 to Monroe. Connor Campbell pitched four innings, striking out three batters and allowing five hits, four walks and five runs. Charlie Corum was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run. Trey Yates was 2-for-4. Justin Hanvey, McDonough and Gabe Rentz had a hit.
The Stingers dominated Sunday morning’s game by beating Potomac State 7-1. Once again, the Tech Stingers put two runs on the board in the first inning. They scored three more runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. Tyliss Roper was the winning pitcher on the mound as he pitched for six innings, striking out three batters, walking one and surrendering four hits and a run. Collin Welch entered the game in relief in the seventh and final inning. Corum hit a home run in the fifth inning. Hanvey and Sullivan were 2-for-3 in the batter’s box. Dean, McDonough and Yates had a hit.
In the 5-1 victory over Monroe on Sunday afternoon, the Stingers didn’t take the lead until the fourth inning, when they scored four runs thanks to a single by Sullivan and Josearmando Diaz and a fielder’s choice hit by Dean that resulted in a run. Hanvey had a hit during the game as well. Jeramaine Vanheyningen won on the mound after pitching for four innings. He struck out three batters and allowed only two hits and a run.
Throughout entire Stinger Invitational, the Stingers won nine of the 11 games at Dailey Field.
The Tech Stingers are now 11-6 this season.
On Wednesday, the Tech Stingers will play 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brunswick and then host Cuyahoga at noon Saturday and Sunday.
