FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald sees the talent.
Will he also see the Stingers reach their first NJCAA Division I World Series since 2017?
According to McDonald, that depends on how well his players jell.
“These guys need to understand that if they don’t care who gets the credit and if they put the team success ahead of any individual success, we can be more than just a collection of talent,” said McDonald, whose team (42-13 last year) opens the season Saturday with a noon doubleheader at Fayetteville Tech. Next Friday, the Stingers will even play their first regular-season game on their new, on-campus field at 2 p.m. against Roane State.
But back to baseball.
“If we can be a team that cares about each other and has good team chemistry and plays the game the right way, this can be a very dangerous team," McDonald added.
As with every baseball team, however, it has to start with pitching and defense.
Take pitching, for instance.
“That is probably our biggest strength, especially when it comes to depth,” said McDonald, who will start a different pitcher in each of the Stingers’ first nine games.
One to watch is freshman Hunter Parks.
“He’s a highly touted prospect,” McDonald said. “He has a tall, lanky frame (6 feet 4) and his fastball is pretty much 90 to 94 mph. And he has a quick arm.”
Fellow freshman Collin Welch has a variety of pitches that can be clocked at 93 mph. And last year’s No. 2 pitcher, Boyce Kobleur, returns after an all-star summer with the Florence Redwolves.
“He battled some arm issues during the fall. But if we can get him healthy, he can have a big year,” McDonald said of Kobleur, who went 6-3 last spring with 56 strikeouts (during 49 2/3 innings) and a 3.44 ERA.
Hunter Baker, meanwhile, is a contender for leadoff hitter after an honorable-mention All-America campaign in 2019. Last spring, he hit nine doubles, three triples and four home runs while accounting for 40 RBI. He also stole 18 bases.
“He’s a left-handed hitter who has a little bit of power but is really athletic,” McDonald said. “He has really good plate discipline and has been working on cutting down his strikeouts.”
A couple of candidates for cleanup hitter include Scott McDonough and College of Charleston commit Cameron Dean.
“(McDonough) was one of the most consistent guys in the fall,” McDonald said. “He’s worked really hard and is probably the most improved player on the team in terms of overall development. And (Dean) can possibly be cleanup. He’s going to hit somewhere between Nos. 1 and 5, for sure.”
Charlie Corum could also become cleanup while competing for catcher with Danny Grillo, who played last summer for Israel's Olympic qualifying team.
But McDonald is just as optimistic about his infield with the likes of University of South Carolina transfer Jacob English. His older brother, Tanner, was on USC’s 2012 College World Series runner-up squad.
Now, let the season begin.
“The most important thing this team has to remember, besides chemistry and teamwork, is to be able to respond to adversity,” McDonald said. “And if we can also do that, who knows what all we can accomplish?”
