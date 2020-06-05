FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star Michael Hayes is ready to get back to work on Georgia State’s football field.
After six days of spring practice before the pandemic halted it, Hayes topped the Panthers’ depth chart for kickoffs, punting and field goals.
“It was a good bit of competition in the spring,” said Hayes, a Shrine Bowl selection in 2018, his senior season at West. “I was taking most of the reps in the spring. It definitely was a good confidence builder.”
After red-shirting as a freshman last fall, Hayes was able to show coaches his potential at place-kicker on the Panthers’ final day of spring practice. During a scrimmage, he made a 47-yard field goal.
But that was not the only reason Georgia State coaches were happy with Hayes.
“They were actually very pleased with how I punted,” Hayes said. “I think they were more excited about how I punted than how I kicked in the spring. They even contacted my coach in Charlotte that I go to (Dan Orner). Through him they let me know how pleased they were with how I’ve stepped up from the time they recruited me. They recruited me more to kick, but they were surprised with how I improved as a punter.”
After Georgia State’s on-campus schooling was closed, Hayes continued his online education in Florence. Meanwhile, he practiced kicking and punting on West Florence’s practice field along with other former area prep standouts like Luke Carter and Jack Pawloski (both played at Wilson) and Gage Russell (West Florence).
“The field was a big plus for me so we could go out and work on our craft,” Hayes said. “Those other three guys have already started playing college ball (Carter was an all-around special teams star before graduating from Wofford, Russell played football at The Citadel, where he recently graduated from, and he now is a graduate transfer at North Greenville to be a punter, and Pawloski punts for Gardner-Webb).
“I try to learn as much as possible from them,” Hayes added. “The main thing they tell me is if you make a bad punt, kick or missed field goal, just look to the next one and build off your miss. Learn from your mistakes and keep pushing forward. It’s a big mental game. It’s not as much about the physical as people might think. It just takes a lot of mental preparation.”
Hayes showed his mental focus at the 2018 Shrine Bowl when he made a 25-yard field goal for South Carolina with 2:05 left to tie North Carolina at 10, which became the final score. In Hayes’ senior year at West, during which he earned Palmetto Champions honors as lower-state specialist of the year for 5A, he made 64 of 65 extra-point kicks and was 6 of 8 from field-goal range (long of 42 yards).
At college, however, Hayes learned he had to progress on and off the field.
“It was a lot to jump into from high school,” Hayes said. “I definitely had to grow up and mature a little bit with time management. It’s more structured in college. They tell you where to go and what you’re doing with your class schedule and everything. And you’ve got to follow that down to a ‘T.’”
Although voluntary workouts at Georgia State started June 1, Hayes was told specialists and quarterbacks report June 14.
“They’ll start us back slow and get us back to a workout routine,” Hayes said. “What we did last summer were Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the weight room, and Wednesdays were for conditioning. That’s what I assume it will be like when we return.”
It’s not like Hayes stopped working out while living here although area gyms were closed. Instead, Hayes visited former West Florence assistant coach Kevin Kaga’s Bennettsville house and worked out there.
“He was really generous,” Hayes said of Kaga, now an assistant at Red Springs (N.C.). “That was a big plus for me.”
When fall practice resumes, Hayes will have competition at kicker and place-kicker from FCS All-American Noel Ruiz, a graduate transfer from North Carolina A&T.
Meanwhile, Hayes will just be happy some sense of normalcy will return when he’s back with his team.
“I’ll miss the cooking from home, though,” Hayes said with a laugh.
