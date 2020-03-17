LATTA, S.C. — Dylan Brewer was a freshman sensation at Clemson, delivering some of the Tigers’ most memorable moments this young season.

All the two-time Morning News Baseball Player of the Year did was crush a two-run homer on South Carolina’s home field.

Even before that, after Brewer got his first collegiate hit against Stony Brook, he stole second and then scored on Sam Hall’s triple.

But look what he did during the weekend series against Boston College, when he hit a double on March 6. On March 7, he was moved into the Tigers’ leadoff position.

Then on March 8 against the Eagles, he hit two doubles.

After wins against Presbyterian and Winthrop, the Tigers were ready to move back into ACC play for a weekend series at Wake Forest.

Then, they didn’t.

Clemson had no choice when on March 12 the ACC suspended spring activities until further notice. Then, the NCAA canceled the postseason.

And on Tuesday, the ACC canceled its athletic activities altogether.

Brewer, back home in Latta since Friday, checked his email Tuesday morning and saw the announcement from school officials.

“After I saw where they were canceling all spring sports, I started asking people, ‘Does this mean we’re done?’ Brewer said. “I knew it was coming, so I was kind of prepared for it. But I was still upset about it. I just want to go back to Clemson right now and play.”

It was a surreal ending to what has been a surreal week.

Even on Thursday, when coach Monte Lee had to tell players baseball was done — for the time being — it was hard for them to take.

“I didn’t know how to act. I didn’t know what to say,” Brewer said. “I was just at a loss for words, We were happy we pulled out an extra-inning win the night before against Winthrop. Then after (Lee) told us he was suspending our season, the room just went silent.”

Brewer had been at Clemson since the summer, honing his craft while hoping to make an impact as a preferred walk-on.

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’ve been working so hard. I stayed off the phone the rest of that day," Brewer said. "I stayed off social media the rest of that day. I felt more for the juniors and seniors because we had become close. We had a really good team off the field as well. It was upsetting, depressing, guys were crying in the room. It’s not good to see when the guys you care so much about are crying right in front of you.”

Brewer’s final stats (through 17 games) were 16 appearances, 15 of which were starts in the outfield or at first base. He batted .245 five doubles, his home run against USC and six RBI.

That two-run homer against the Gamecocks was quite the experience for Brewer.

“The pitch was a changeup that was high, and it was at a full count, and I knew that was not where the pitcher wanted it to go,” Brewer said. “He missed his spot. I was just trying to hit a single, and I got a pretty good swing at it. Then, after I made contact with it, I was like, “That’s got to be gone.”

Indeed it was, over the right-field wall.

“I was rounding first base, and when saw that it was gone, I was ecstatic,” Brewer said. “I was like ‘Wow, I just hit a home run against South Carolina, and we’re up 2-0 right now.’ After I touched home plate, seeing all my teammates’ faces was crazy. They were fired up, coach Lee was fired up, and I was fired up. And we used that momentum and it turned into a great game (a 7-1 win).”

Meanwhile, Brewer learned he belonged in major college baseball.

“I learned not to let the moment get too big. Embrace it,” said Brewer, a member of Latta’s 2018 state championship team. “It’s better to not be scared of it. It’s just like any other game, it’s just more fans than what you’re used to. The game is fast, but you’ve got to slow it down. When you get in the box, you can’t speed it up and let the pitcher be in control. You’ve got to take control and take your time, take deep breaths pitch after pitch. That was my biggest adjustment.”

Now, Brewer will continue online classes while a student at Clemson. He hopes to become a Clemson scholarship player one day, but he’s just happy to play the game he loves.

“That’s (Lee’s choice) on whether I can get a scholarship. But I’m not leaving,” Brewer said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Because the NCAA gave all its spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility, next spring will be like another freshman season for Brewer.

Once Brewer settles even more when there is a full season, the sky’s the limit.