FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Dillon standout Austin Moody is one of two Francis Marion pitchers named to the Peach Belt Conference Baseball team of Academic Distinction.
The Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field of play. To be eligible for the academic squad, a student-athlete must be either a starter or significant contributor, achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution.
Moody owns a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade point average as a political science major. Moody posted a 1-0 record in five appearances with a 3.38 earned run average during the shortened 2020 season. He has been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all three of his semesters. He played his first two seasons at Florence-Darlington Technical College before transferring to FMU.
Teammate Brayden Barry, of Wilmington, N.C., is also honored. He has a 3.396 GPA as mathematics major. He made seven appearances this past season and registered six strikeouts in only 6 1/3 innings of work.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FMU signs
three transfers
FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year Francis Marion coach Chelsea Parker added three transfers: Midfielder Jada “J.P.” Pearson, of Columbia; goalkeeper Makayla Willets, of Mastic, N.Y.; and midfielder Tarran Williams, of Thirsk, England.
Pearson spent her freshman season at Gardner-Webb last fall and will have four years to play at FMU. She is a graduate of Westwood High School, where she was a four-year letter winner and captain in 2019. She was all-region and was her team’s offensive MVP in 2018. On the club circuit, she played for Global Premier Soccer - Lexington Soccer Academy, scoring 23 goals in 2018 to lead her LSA squad to an 8-7-3 record. She also played some time in goal, recording six shutouts.
Willets played her freshman season last fall at Lees-McRae. She appeared in seven matches and registered 373 minutes defending the Bobcats’ goal while recording 33 saves, a .702 save percentage, and a 3.37 goals against average.
Williams played two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College. Last fall, she appeared in 11 matches with 10 starts, and recorded three goals and four assists on 27 shots. For her efforts, she picked up honorable mention All-Region XI Team honors. During the 2018 season, she played in 10 matches with six starts and scored two goals, one of which was a match-winner.
Francis Marion lost four seniors off last season's 8-8-1 squad.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Patriots add
Malone to roster
FLORENCE — Francis Marion coach Gary Edwards signed of 6-8 forward Zach Malone of Saline, La. Malone comes to FMU from Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., and will have two years to suit up for the Patriots.
Malone averaged 6.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for a 20-7 Bobcats squad that reached the NJCAA Region 23 championship contest. He shot 53.4 percent from the floor and blocked a team-high 69 shots. As a freshman, he averaged 4.6 ppg and 4.2 rpg, while connecting on 61 percent of his field goal attempts as Jones posted a 21-7 mark.
Francis Marion has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons, and loses only one senior off last year’s squad.
VOLLEYBALL
Patriots ink
Gillespie, Davis
FLORENCE — Francis Marion coach Lauren Baufield has announced the signing of 5-8 setter Kaylee Gillespie of Pickens to a national letter of intent and the addition of 6-0 sophomore outside hitter Gracie Davis of Myrtle Beach, transferring from Presbyterian.
This past season, Gillespie registered 477 assists, 234 digs, 123 kills, 45 service aces, and 27 blocks while earning all-state honors. She served as her team captain in 2019, garnered all-tournament recognition at two in-season events, and was presented the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. A three-time All-Region selection, she ended her career with more than 2,000 assists while helping Pickens to a 100-22 combined record, a perfect 36-0 mark in region play, and three appearances in the Class 4A state title match.
Davis appeared in 20 matches (55 sets) for a 15-15 Blue Hose squad last season. She compiled 96 kills, 24 digs, 15 blocks, and a .116 attack percentage.
She is a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School, where she played for coach Larry Church. A six-year starter for the Seahawks, she tallied over 2,000 career kills and earned All-State honors five times. As a senior, she was named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by the South Carolina High School Sports Report, and as a junior was named the CAWS Class AAAA Player of the Year, while leading Myrtle Beach to the 2017 state championship. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Honor Society and graduated magna cum laude.
Francis Marion loses only one senior off last season's 18-14 squad that finished fifth in the Peach Belt Conference.
