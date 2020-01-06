FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darlington native Jimmy Smith has been named the University of Arkansas’ running backs coach by coach Sam Pittman.
Smith spent last season as the running backs coach at Georgia State. The Panthers featured one of the best running attacks in the Sun Belt led by first-team All-Sun Belt running back Tra Barnett, who led the league and ranked 11th nationally with 111.8 yards per game. Barnett and the Panthers ranked 13th nationally with 241.6 yards per game on the ground as a team.
Smith was a part of the Georgia State’s historic upset at Tennessee when the Panthers outrushed the Volunteers, 213-93, to win, 38-30, on opening weekend in the Panthers’ first-ever win over a Power 5 program.
Prior to jumping to college football, Smith coached for 12 years at Cedar Grove High School in Metro Atlanta, including his last six years as athletic director, head football coach and head track coach. In his six seasons at the helm of the football program, he led the Saints to a 67-14-1 record. From 2015-18, Smith led Cedar Grove to two Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018 — the first two state titles in school history — as well as berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017, all while winning 51 games.
Smith arrived at Cedar Grove in 2007 as an assistant football coach, working with receivers and defensive backs before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2010 for three seasons before taking over as head coach in 2013. Smith earned numerous coaching accolades, including a pair of Georgia Coach of the Year awards in Class 3A (2016 and 2018) as well as multiple region and county Coach of the Year honors.
He coached six prep All-Americans, and more than 30 of his former student-athletes went on to play at the collegiate level.
As the head track coach, Smith led Cedar Grove to four consecutive state titles (2015-18), also the first state titles in school history. He was honored as the 2018 Region 5-AAA Athletic Director of the Year.
He began his coaching career at Darlington High School, his alma mater, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season in 2005.
Smith was a quarterback at Tennessee State, helping the Tigers to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships in 1998 and 1999. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fayetteville State in 2002 and added a master’s of education from Georgia State in 2009.
Smith and his wife Quanisha have a son, Jermaine II, and a daughter, Joss.
