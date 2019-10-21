FLORENCE — Javier Belo had two goals to lead FMU to a 4-0 victory over Shaw University in men’s soccer on Monday night.
Jafet Santiago had a goal and assist. Sidney Warden added a goal and an assist.
The Patriots’ Maximiliano Rocca had two saves as the team improved to 9-2-1, 2-1 in the Peach Belt Conference and will travel to Georgia Southwestern at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coker finishes 16th after Round 1CHARLOTTE — Coker’s Killian Ryan and Fred Tisdale each shot a 75 to tie for 55th and the team is in 16th place after the first round at the Queen’s Invitational in Men’s golf.
USC-Aiken has the team lead with a 279 and the Pacers’ Leonardo Bono leads individually with a 65 after round one.
