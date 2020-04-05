HARTSVILLE — Jarred Merrill remembers the moments leading up to the Coker University men’s basketball game on Dec. 8 at the College of Charleston.
The first-year coach remembers starting to sweat profusely and feeling strange while sitting inside the visitor’s locker room about 20 minutes prior to tip-off. He remembers his left side starting to go numb.
His assistants immediately got the trainer, who in turn got the medical staff at TD Arena as they placed Merrill on a stretcher and sent him to to the Medical University of South Carolina.
The next thing Merrill remembers is waking up in the ICU after undergoing surgery.
“They said I had a seizure,” Merrill said. “I don’t remember any of it. But they got me to MUSC and they immediately starting operating.
“That saved my life.”
Merrill, who just turned 38 on Dec. 5, was diagnosed with what is called an AVM — an arteriovenous malformation. According to the Mayo Clinic website, an AVM is “an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.”
“There were zero preliminary signs,” Merrill said. “What they told me was it was basically a blood vessel that wasn’t formed correctly at birth. It just happened to burst that day.”
And with TD Arena siting within a mile of MUSC, it was likely the best and possibly only place in the state that could have allowed Merrill to survive.
“That’s definitely a God thing in my opinion,” he said. “Who knows what would have happened if I had had it somewhere else? I probably wouldn’t be here.
“… Those doctors were amazing. So that was a blessing.”
What followed has been a grueling, but steady, road to recovery. After spending about two weeks in Charleston, Merrill was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta — a facility that specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.
“That was a grind,” he said. “You can’t walk; you’re in a wheelchair and people are giving you a shower. You can’t do much for yourself. Those were the hard days for sure.”
Merrill remained there until Feb. 11 as he went through rehab every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which included both speech and physical therapy, especially for his left side.
His spirits were lifted when his wife, Candace, quit her job and moved herself and the couple’s three children to the area while Merritt recovered.
“Just having them there was big for my recovery,” he said.
Merrill got another boost when former Mercer University men’s basketball coach Bob Hoffman started a gofundme.com page (gofundme.com/f/coach-merrill) for his one-time assistant to help with medical expenses. There was a big outpouring of support from the state coaching community, including from University of South Carolina coach Frank Martin, and the site has raised more than $35,000.
The process has been a gradual one, but Merrill is well on his way to recovery. His left hand is still a work-in-progress, but otherwise he’s back doing what he was always able to do. The stroke didn’t affect his speech in any long-term way, and he’s been able to get back to walking around, which he does twice every day now.
“I just do my exercise every day, and in terms of being able to walk and get to where I need to go, I can do that,” he said. “I’m thankful I’m not in a wheelchair and can express my thoughts and handle myself every day, which is a blessing.”
By the end of February, Merrill had recovered enough to return to Hartsville to celebrate the Cobras’ Senior Day in their final game of the season. All of the players had visited him when he was at MUSC, but this was the first game Merrill had seen since that wasn’t on his laptop.
“I wanted to try to make a point to walk in there on my own,” he said. “It was great to see my players and be around them and see all the friendly faces that I was used to seeing every day. It was important for me to be there.
“… It was just good to be back and be around my kids.”
And he fully intends to be on the bench next season as well. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down classes, Merrill has been getting some R and R — recovery and recruiting.
“We’re doing a lot of recruiting right now over the phone and with Zoom (video conferencing),” Merrill said. “So I’ve been able to recover and relax and be with my family and just try to recover for next season.
“I don’t think much will change. I might not get up and be as crazy as I used to be, but my plan is 100% to be back on that sideline. I don’t plan on missing a beat.”
