HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker University senior Hunter Horton received the South Atlantic Conference’s Elite 20 Award for men’s tennis.
This award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league’s 20 team championship sports.
Horton, a Lugoff native posted a 4.0 grade point average pursuing a degree in business administration with a concentration in sport management.
Horton posted six doubles wins during this past tennis season with Isaac MacMillan, while also picking up four singles wins. In 2018-19, Horton was named to the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and also received the NCAA Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award.
Coker went 6-1 overall and 1-1 in conference, before the season was shortened due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
