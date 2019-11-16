HARTSVILLLE – The Coker University women’s basketball team led 31-16 at halftime and won 66-48 Saturday over Erskine.
Amanda Cherry led the Cobras (1-1) with 11 points, followed by Ashauntee Nelson with 10. Teammate Jordan Ellis came off the bench and also scored 11.
VOLLEYBALL
Mars Hill 3
Coker 0
MARS HILL, N.C. -- The Cobras lost 25-14, 25-23, 25-13 Saturday.
The Cobras’ Taylor du Bray recorded her 1,000th career kill, 11 of which were earned in Saturday’s season finale. She became the fourth player in program history to record 1,000 career kills, and the first since Megan Haupt (1,387 kills, 2004-08).
Teammate Chelsey Blume added 10 kills Saturday, followed by Emily Everton (six), Sierra Harvey (four), Alexis Kopicki (three) and Rami Mullen and Carson Fuller with one each. Carson Fuller added 18 assists, followed by Mullen with 10 for the Cobras (7-20).
