SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Coker University women's golf team completed day one of the Converse Spring Invite at the Carolina Country Club on Monday .
Alicia Fajardo played an excellent first round, shooting a 79 (7 over par), which has her tied for third, individually. Fajardo is coming off an eighth place finish in the 2020 Spring Kick-Off at the St. John's Golf & Country Club in St. Augustine, Fla., where she shot a 156 (+12).
Jordan White (90) and Katie Smith (95) competed well in round one. Makayla Barr and Ashley Carson also finished strong in day one, and will aim to keep improving in round two at the Carolina Country Club today.
Tee time is set for 9 a.m.
