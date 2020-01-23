HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University men's tennis team is picked to place seventh in the South Atlantic Conference.
The Cobras won eight matches last season, including five in the SAC. Coker returns eight men from a season ago, including Hunter Horton and Justus Lehmann who each won nine singles matches last year. Lehmann also teamed up with Isaac MacMillan for nine doubles wins.
