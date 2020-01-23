HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University men's tennis team is picked to place seventh in the South Atlantic Conference.

The Cobras won eight matches last season, including five in the SAC. Coker returns eight men from a season ago, including Hunter Horton and Justus Lehmann who each won nine singles matches last year. Lehmann also teamed up with Isaac MacMillan for nine doubles wins.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

