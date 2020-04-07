FLORENCE, S.C. — Alexis Patterson wasn’t sure her college major was what she really wanted to do, so she made the decision to switch.
It put her about a semester or two behind in terms of graduation, but it also opened the door for a proper finish to her track & field career at Francis Marion University.
Taking advantage of the NCAA’s provision for an extra year of eligibility, the former Cheraw High standout will essentially get a do-over for her senior season after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Patriots’ 2020 season after one meet.
“It was most definitely the best of both worlds,” Patterson said. “I felt like there was a lot of unfinished business that a lot of seniors didn’t get to do, so I’m glad I get to come back. I felt like I still had something left in me.”
Her FMU team probably hopes so as well. Competing in three events at times, Patterson has won team MVP twice in the past three seasons, including her freshman year in 2017.
“When I got it the first time, I was in shock because I really wasn’t expecting that my first year,” Patterson said. “And then the second one (2019) just reinforced my confidence in myself. I actually felt like I kind of plateaued that season, but earning that just really showed I could make a difference for this team.”
The former Brave has certainly been a difference maker for FMU on the score sheet as one of the regular point contributors for the Patriots.
“With her talent and her hard work, pretty much every meet we go to we had her penciled in to the top eight scoring positions in javelin and discus,” FMU coach Mark Bluman said. “Just the all-around consistency is the most unique thing about her. There’s really not one meet that stands out — it’s just continued improvement from one meet to the next.”
Patterson has also been willing to go outside her comfort zone. The discus has always been her main event, but she’s thrown the shot put when asked and also become a solid javelin thrower despite only picking it up between her freshman and sophomore seasons in college.
“I thought it was interesting,” Patterson said. “Javelin was a whole different ballgame. It wasn’t really about who was the strongest; it was about who had the best technique. I felt like I started to get better with it over the years. Once you go to track meets, you start to notice other people’s techniques and you start to pick on little flaws you have and make improvements.”
The same could be said for the discus, as Patterson had never been a spin thrower in high school, but she soon adopted the style when she got to Francis Marion.
“When I first came to college, in my mind my balance wasn’t good enough to do the full spins I was seeing everyone do,” she said. “But after my first two throws in college, coach said I might as well try and do a spin.
“It kind of took off from there.”
Having gone through that process herself, Bluman said Patterson possesses a gift for passing that knowledge on to teammates.
“We have a couple first-time throwers out for the team, and I could explain things, but she’s able to really connect with the athletes,” Bluman said. “I really think she’s got a gift and could be a good coach one day.”
It’s something Patterson will definitely keep in mind for the future, she said.
“I think it would be really interesting, and I feel like anywhere I decide go, I’ll put coaching in the cards, too,” Patterson said.
