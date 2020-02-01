FLORENCE – Senior southpaw Josh Bobrowski struck out 12 batters in five innings and a quartet of Patriot batters drove in two runs apiece as Francis Marion University claimed a 10-0 season-opening win over Mars Hill University, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 1) in college baseball action.
Francis Marion will play a pair of games on Sunday as the opening tournament comes to an end. FMU will face Lenoir-Rhyne University at 11 a.m. and Southern Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. In between, Mars Hill will play Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m. General admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.
FMU junior center fielder Vince Hanna and senior second baseman Grayson Cottingham each recorded two hits and two runs batted in, while junior shortstop Sam Stonskas delivered a two-run single and freshman left fielder Jon-Mitchell Carter recorded a sacrifice fly and an RBI ground out.
FMU batters also took advantage of eight free passes from Lions pitchers.
Bobrowski (1-0) allowed only two in his. Junior right-handed Daniel Twitty threw the final two frames and allowed only one hit. Mars Hill junior lefty Jared Mathewson (0-1) was tagged with the loss as he allowed the first seven runs (five earned).
SOFTBALL
Francis Marion 4
Mount Olive 3
FLORENCE – Megan Matsil’s three-run single in the bottom of the seventh won it for the Patriots.
