ALBANY, Ga. — Freshman forward Bridget Barrett scored two goals, and the Francis Marion women’s soccer team beat Albany State 4-0 Sunday.
The Patriots are now 5-5-1 overall and 2-4. Senior Sierra Cartano and sophomore Rianna Orello scored the Patriots’ other goals.
FMU senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen registered her third full shutout of the season, making nine saves in the process.
Francis Marion will travel to USC Aiken on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. kick-off.
FIELD HOCKEY Coker 4 Converse 1
SPARTANBURG — Kaleigh Cordrey scored two goals, and Coker’s other two goals were scored by Lisa Rempt and Britt Kabo. Kabo added two assists, and Rempt accounted for the other.
Kelsey Gibbons recorded two saves for the Cobras (8-5 overall, 5-4 South Atlantic Conference).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.