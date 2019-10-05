GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida’s defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in the Swamp on Saturday.
Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt’s tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program’s longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.
The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.
Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work as No. 9 Notre Dame rolled over Bowling Green.
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while No. 11 Texas converted three turnovers into TDs against West Virginia.
No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Charbonnet had a 2-yard touchdown run to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and making eight sacks in a 10-3 victory Saturday.
NO. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns against Utah State.
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma.
NO. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and Wisconsin coasted to past Kent State.
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State.
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35LUBBOCK, Texas — Jett Duffey threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first start of the season, leading Texas Tech past Oklahoma State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.