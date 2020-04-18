FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion’s Department Executive Committee canceled this year’s state legion baseball seasons for senior and junior leagues on Saturday.
This marks the first time Florence will not have a legion season since 1953. And, it’s the first time statewide legion ball has been canceled since 1928.
According to Florence Post 1 baseball coach Derick Urquhart, the state’s legion baseball committee had intended to hold out hope for voting on the season’s status as late as June 1. Then, if a vote to have the season was approved then, the season could have started July 1.
But the DEC, which is over the baseball committee, made the final decision.
“I just feel disappointment, tremendous disappointment,” Urquhart said. “I understand the precautions, but it’s a decision that could have waited. There’s no reason to make a decision on April 18 when that decision could have been pushed to mid-May or June 1.
“I want to send kudos out to our state baseball committee for its willingness to wait it out and see what happened and if we could play,” he added. “If we could play then, we could play. And if we couldn’t, we wouldn’t.”
Urquhart said it remains to be seen whether this decision Saturday to cancel the season is the right one.
“In the long run, it MAY BE the right decision. We don’t know. We could be sitting in the same situation in June and not being able to play. But to just completely go ahead on April 18 and cancel it, I don’t understand it. I don’t get it. It makes no sense at all.”
According to Urquhart, the DEC has yet to make a statement on why the season was canceled.
“I know why the season was canceled, it was because of the coronavirus,” Urquhart said. “But I’d like to know why they canceled now and didn’t at least give it time to wait. That’s what I want to know.”
Urquhart said 10 area teams that would have competed in legion ball this summer, including Post 1, are open to an independent league if it is safe to play this summer.
“That’s kind of been in the works and discussed among coaches for two weeks now,” Urquhart said. “I’ve been involved with some conference calls and group texts with coaches in North Carolina (who are planning a possible independent league since their legion season was canceled earlier),” Urquhart said.
“We’re trying to find what the legal ramifications might be, what the insurance might be like. The goal is to have some kind of opportunity to do something. But if it’s not safe, we don’t need to be doing anything. I’m 100 percent for playing if we can.
“If the safety is OK and precautions are good and our government clears it so we can go back to playing, it’s only fair to these kids and the communities to try to do it.”
Urquhart, who coached four state championship teams last decade as the helm over Post 1, said there are possible resources to help make an independent league happen this summer.
“Obviously, we would need more community support and sponsorship if we did it,” Urquhart said. “We’ve got the facility. We’ve got the players. We just need the opportunity to play ball.”
On the flip side, if the independent league is able to play, that means the American Legion season could also have been held if it hadn't been canceled Saturday.
“If we’re in a better place in this world two months from now, I’m going to be a little upset. I don’t have to be upset right now other than we canceled early,” Urquhart said. “But if the sanctions are lifted and we could have played American Legion Baseball this summer, that will get me fired up.”
