GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Former West Florence star Ailym Ford is a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy. It’s presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, and it goes to the most outstanding college football player with South Carolina ties.

Ford, a freshman at Tennessee-Chattanooga, has rushed for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns during nine games.

The winner is derived from a vote of its members (fan members, sports media and board and executive teams). Online voting begins Monday at https://scfootballhof.org/membership/vote/

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is planned to be awarded at the organization’s annual Enshrinement Banquet on April 2 at the Hilton Greenville. Current Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Jr., Rock Hill native and Oklahoma State standout quarterback Mason Rudolph, and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson are past recipients of the trophy. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is hand crafted by local artist Ryan Calloway of Creative Iron Works and was put into commission in 2016. This will be the seventh straight year the organization has honored the collegiate player of the year from South Carolina.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

