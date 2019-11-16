ATLANTA — Hendon Hooker ran for two touchdowns and Virginia Tech rode its dominant defense to a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, giving the Yellow Jackets their first shutout in 22 years.
The Hokies are 5-0 in games started by Hooker, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 159 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell. Hooker sat much of the second half in the lopsided win.
Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five of its last six games, including four straight over ACC opponents, as they compete for the Coastal Division title.
Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6) has lost three straight games under first-year coach Geoff Collins.
The Hokies made the most of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s final visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium. Foster is retiring after the season.
Florida State 49 Alabama State 12TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— James Blackman threw three touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn had two TD runs.
The Seminoles (6-5) are bowl-eligible under interim head coach Odell Haggins for the second time in three years. Haggins is 4-0 as an interim coach, first filling in at the end of the 2017 season after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and now after the dismissal of Willie Taggart on Nov. 3.
Blackman tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison as the Seminoles racked up 550 yards on offense.
Syracuse 49 Duke 6DURHAM, N.C. — Tommy DeVito threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Syracuse routed Duke 49-6 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Andre Cisco returned an interception 48 yards for a TD to help the Orange (4-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their first win against a power-conference team. Syracuse, a 10-point underdog, pulled away by turning three second-half takeaways into touchdowns and outscored Duke 35-0 after halftime.
Moe Neal rushed for 115 yards and a 2-yard score, Jarveon Howard also finished with 115 yards rushing with a 28-yard TD and the Orange had a season-best 286 yards on the ground. Syracuse had only one 100-yard rusher in its first nine games, with Neal gaining 123 in the victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 21.
