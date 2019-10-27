GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Coker University women's soccer team fell in a hard-fought contest at Tusculum on Sunday by a score of 2-1.
At the halfway mark of the first half, Tusculum's Kenzie Ellenburg found the back of the net giving the Pioneers their first lead of the game. It was just 10 minutes later in the 34th minute of play when Coker's Farrah Brown scored her first goal on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1.
The Cobras came out fighting in the second half in an attempt to gain the lead. In the 64th minute of play, Tusculum converted a penalty kick to take a 2-1 lead.
"I'm super proud of the effort today by the girls," said head coach Garrett Linquist. "It was really a back and forth game and we played really well for stretches today. Unfortunately, it just didn't bounce our way, but we continue to show how much progress we have made as a program each time out. We'll look to regroup and bounce back on Halloween against Converse."
Both Brown and Ava Kieser had one shot on goal, while freshman Sarah Swaim had 15 saves.
Coker will be back in action when they face off against Converse on Thursday for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff time is slated for 7 p.m.
The Coker men also fell to Tusculum on Sunday by a final score of 3-1.
The Pioneers jumped out to an early lead in the first half as in the 20th minute, Henrique Devens found the back of the net. A minute later in the 21st minute, Edgar Cervantes' goal extended the Tusculum lead to 2-0, carrying that advantage into halftime.
Tusculum continued to build on their lead in the second half, as Devens scored a pair of goals to complete the hat trick. He also assisted on Nikola Vujicic's goal in the 82nd minute.
However, the Cobras were very efficient on their corner kicks, scoring two second half goals. In the 63rd minute, Markos Touroukis connected with Robi Obrstar on the far side of the box, who tapped it in for the goal. In the 80th minute, Touroukis found the head of Steffen Husum off the corner kick for his first goal of the season. The Pioneers held on for the 5-2 victory.
The Cobras will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Francis Marion University at the Coker Athletic Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
