CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's James McBride rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown in Friday's 35-0 win over the Carolina Bearcats.
Teammate Kevin Diggs passed and rushed for touchdowns.
The Rams improved to 3-6, 1-4 in region play and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
