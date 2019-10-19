PAGELAND, S.C. — Chesterfield's James McBride had a rushing touchdown, and Jalen Thompson added a receiving touchdown. But the Rams lost 37-14 to Central on Friday night.
The Rams dropped to 2-6, 1-4 in Region 4-2A and will host the Carolina Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.