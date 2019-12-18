CHERAW, S.C. – Cheraw Shrine Bowl wide receiver Jalen Coit made his college pick on Wednesday and he’s going Division I.
Coit signed with North Carolina State. For his career, Coit has 2,746 receiving yards 39 touchdown receptions.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CHERAW, S.C. – Cheraw Shrine Bowl wide receiver Jalen Coit made his college pick on Wednesday and he’s going Division I.
Coit signed with North Carolina State. For his career, Coit has 2,746 receiving yards 39 touchdown receptions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.